Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Short Interest Update

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the December 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 670,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 1.3 %

GNL traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. 529,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,575. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

GNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

