Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Global Self Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SELF. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Stock Performance

Shares of SELF remained flat at $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 41,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,542. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.24. Global Self Storage has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

About Global Self Storage

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is 103.58%.

Global Self Storage, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and re-development of self-storage properties. It offers personal, outdoor parking, climate controlled, wine, and business storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.

