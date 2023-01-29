Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Down 35.6% in January

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ EFAS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,393. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%.
