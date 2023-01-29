Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Short Interest Up 62.1% in January

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the December 31st total of 49,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on shares of Golden Matrix Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.
NASDAQ:GMGI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,868. Golden Matrix Group has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16.
Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.
