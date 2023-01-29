Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the December 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Goodness Growth Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GDNSF remained flat at $0.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,586. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. Goodness Growth has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Goodness Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Goodness Growth Company Profile

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries, as well as third-party dispensaries.

