Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Stock Holdings Cut by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Granite Construction comprises 1.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.69% of Granite Construction worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,422,000 after acquiring an additional 47,937 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Granite Construction stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $41.85.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.27%.

GVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

