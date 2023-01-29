Griffin Securities Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the software giant will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.09.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $248.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.34. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

