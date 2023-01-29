Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Up 15.5% in January

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,600 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 264,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance
Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. 12,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,163. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
