Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Up 15.5% in January

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,600 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 264,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance

Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. 12,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,163. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

