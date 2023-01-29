Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,619,400 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 14,387,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63,097.0 days.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Price Performance

GPFOF stock remained flat at C$1.65 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.64. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 52-week low of C$0.48 and a 52-week high of C$2.25.

Get Grupo Financiero Inbursa alerts:

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.