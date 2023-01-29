GSK (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.57) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,510 ($18.70) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.50) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.45) to GBX 1,550 ($19.19) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,518.89 ($18.81).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,410 ($17.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,293.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,427.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,439.06. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.23).

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.99) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,355.50). In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.99) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,355.50). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.54) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,841.65). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,159,115.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

