Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,000 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the December 31st total of 455,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardforce AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardforce AI stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Guardforce AI as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardforce AI Stock Performance

GFAI stock remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Friday. 26,579,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,004,783. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Guardforce AI has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.96.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

