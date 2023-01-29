Guild of Guardians 24-Hour Volume Tops $904,999.11 (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $23.81 million and $904,999.11 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for $0.0821 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00399492 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,594.87 or 0.28041752 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00576791 BTC.

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

