GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 213,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
GUNGF remained flat at $19.80 during trading on Friday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80.
