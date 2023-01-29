GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 213,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Price Performance

GUNGF remained flat at $19.80 during trading on Friday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80.

GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

