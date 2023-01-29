GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.45

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. GXChain has a total market cap of $33.60 million and approximately $3,516.48 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 1% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001905 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016301 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009266 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005183 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

