Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Update

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the December 31st total of 626,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 769.1 days.

HMCTF stock remained flat at $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Co, Ltd. engages in aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses. The aeronautical business provides terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services. The non-aeronautical business offers leasing of commercial and retail spaces, car parking business, cargo handling services, and sale of consumer goods.

