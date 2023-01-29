Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Halfords Group Price Performance

Shares of Halfords Group stock remained flat at $4.68 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 522. Halfords Group has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Halfords Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0648 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, and cycling products through its stores. The company's Car Servicing segment provides car servicing and repair services from garages and mobile vans.

Featured Articles

