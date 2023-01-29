Harvest Finance (FARM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.70 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $40.12 or 0.00170177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $27.33 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

