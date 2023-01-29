HC Wainwright Trims Largo (NYSE:LGO) Target Price to $17.00

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Largo’s FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Largo from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Largo stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Largo has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $14.27.

Largo ( NYSE:LGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.45 million. Largo had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.11%. On average, analysts predict that Largo will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Largo by 4,549.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Largo in the third quarter worth $36,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Largo in the second quarter worth $68,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Largo in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Largo in the second quarter worth $102,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

