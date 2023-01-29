HCR Wealth Advisors Has $26.25 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,564 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $26,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,685,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after acquiring an additional 436,314 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,912,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,740,000 after acquiring an additional 244,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $102.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average is $97.03. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

