HCR Wealth Advisors Has $3.89 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.78.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $503.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $223.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

