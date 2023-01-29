HCR Wealth Advisors Has $5.78 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 55.5% in the third quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Visa by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,613,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,010,833,000 after purchasing an additional 134,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of V stock opened at $231.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $250.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.70% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

