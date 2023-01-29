HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 2,172 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.2% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,128.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $407.65 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.30.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

