HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 418 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Shares of CHD opened at $79.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.05. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

