Head to Head Analysis: Vital Energy (VTLE) vs. The Competition

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) is one of 272 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Vital Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vital Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Energy $1.39 billion $145.01 million 1.32 Vital Energy Competitors $9.40 billion $750.73 million 4.87

Vital Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vital Energy. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Energy 35.99% 55.37% 13.23% Vital Energy Competitors 3.45% 150.67% 12.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Vital Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

81.5% of Vital Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Vital Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Vital Energy has a beta of 3.31, indicating that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Energy’s competitors have a beta of -13.03, indicating that their average share price is 1,403% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vital Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vital Energy Competitors 1660 9553 14953 442 2.53

Vital Energy presently has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.30%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 29.79%. Given Vital Energy’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vital Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Vital Energy competitors beat Vital Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

