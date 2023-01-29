Head to Head Review: Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) vs. CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Necessity Retail REIT and CoreCivic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Necessity Retail REIT $335.16 million 2.69 -$40.18 million ($0.88) -7.63 CoreCivic $1.86 billion 0.65 -$51.90 million $1.06 9.96

Necessity Retail REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CoreCivic. Necessity Retail REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreCivic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Necessity Retail REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 CoreCivic 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Necessity Retail REIT and CoreCivic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Necessity Retail REIT presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.84%. CoreCivic has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.98%. Given Necessity Retail REIT’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Necessity Retail REIT is more favorable than CoreCivic.

Profitability

This table compares Necessity Retail REIT and CoreCivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Necessity Retail REIT -21.84% -5.30% -2.05% CoreCivic 6.82% 5.49% 2.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of CoreCivic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CoreCivic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Necessity Retail REIT has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCivic has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CoreCivic beats Necessity Retail REIT on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Necessity Retail REIT

(Get Rating)

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate. The company was founded on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About CoreCivic

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 46 correctional and detention facilities, 26 residential reentry centers, and 10 properties for lease. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.