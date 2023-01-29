HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Down 30.7% in January

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,900 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 237,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 103.1 days.
HeidelbergCement Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLBZF remained flat at $62.86 during trading hours on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33.
HeidelbergCement Company Profile
