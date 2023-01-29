HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Down 30.7% in January

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,900 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 237,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 103.1 days.

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLBZF remained flat at $62.86 during trading hours on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

