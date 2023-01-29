Heritage Investment Group Inc. Sells 1,125 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 172,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,403. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.83. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.