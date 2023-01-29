HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Up 41.2% in January

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the December 31st total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 124.3 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from SEK 108 to SEK 110 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HXPLF remained flat at $10.70 during trading on Friday. HEXPOL AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

