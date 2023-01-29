Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF) Short Interest Up 9.0% in January

Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Hill & Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HSHPF remained flat at $15.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35. Hill & Smith has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

