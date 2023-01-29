Hive Market Capitalization Hits $191.63 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $191.63 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hive

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 467,540,066 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

