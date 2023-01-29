HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CFO Sells $346,574.16 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 13,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $346,574.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $411.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.62. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $31.77.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.