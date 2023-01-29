Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Short Interest Update

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 62,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huize stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Huize worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HUIZ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.26. 147,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,503. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. Huize has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $65.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Huize ( NASDAQ:HUIZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huize had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $49.45 million for the quarter.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

