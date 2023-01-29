Humanscape (HUM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.76 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $11.76 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.97 or 0.00402554 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,736.61 or 0.28256330 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00567341 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.