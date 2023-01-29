Humanscape (HUM) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Humanscape token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $12.07 million and $3.22 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

