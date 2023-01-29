Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Up 31.4% in January

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the December 31st total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Hummingbird Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Hummingbird Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS HUMRF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.10. 4,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,670. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.24.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of mineral resources. Its portfolio includes the Yanfolila Gold Mine, Kouroussa Gold, and Dugbe Gold projects. It operates through the following segments: Mali, Liberia, Guinea, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Matthew Charles Idiens, Stephen Alexander Betts, and Daniel Edward Betts in November 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

