Hxro Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Hxro has a market capitalization of $50.30 million and approximately $93,914.50 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.72 or 0.00403652 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,718.62 or 0.28333364 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00573278 BTC.

Hxro Profile

Hxro was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO."

