iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$88.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on iA Financial from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

iA Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

iA Financial stock opened at C$81.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$58.70 and a 12 month high of C$85.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$78.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity at iA Financial

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.26 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.85 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 9.1199997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.55, for a total value of C$362,749.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$768,084.73. In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,388,000. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.55, for a total value of C$362,749.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$768,084.73. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $466,702.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

