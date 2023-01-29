IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Receives $46.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. CJS Securities cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get IAA alerts:

Institutional Trading of IAA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in IAA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in IAA by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter worth $7,000,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter worth $884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

IAA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IAA opened at $41.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. IAA has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). IAA had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 76.94%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IAA will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.