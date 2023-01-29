ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Achieves $209.68 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000942 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $209.68 million and $5.67 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 945,591,110 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 945,578,988.0744388 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21855158 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $5,679,378.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

