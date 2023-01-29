IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the December 31st total of 66,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 480,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in IMV by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in IMV by 460.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,339,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387,397 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in IMV by 43.9% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 255,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in IMV by 680.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 89,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on IMV from $13.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

IMV Stock Performance

IMV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 90,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. IMV has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 559.75% and a negative net margin of 19,459.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMV will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engaged in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The firm leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

