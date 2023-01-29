Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

INDB has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Independent Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Performance

INDB stock opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.51. Independent Bank has a one year low of $74.28 and a one year high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 38.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after buying an additional 215,685 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 123,935 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 94,461 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 439,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,182,000 after purchasing an additional 90,416 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 325.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 60,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.