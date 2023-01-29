Injective Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.92 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $184.86 million and approximately $27.92 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00010678 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.00401474 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,692.01 or 0.28180500 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.55 or 0.00570810 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

