Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Sells $1,767,360.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHRGet Rating) CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,496 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,767,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,333,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gayn Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 13th, Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 15th, Gayn Erickson sold 69,690 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $1,804,971.00.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $981.04 million, a PE ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $36.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 16.7% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,647,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 236,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 253,700 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 190.0% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 333,039 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 470,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 46,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

