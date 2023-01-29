Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,287 Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Lazard by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Lazard Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Lazard stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.39. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $45.20.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $723.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.94 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazard

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,888.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.