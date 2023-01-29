Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,904 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 48.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

SCCO stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.58. 1,053,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.33.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

