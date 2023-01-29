Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $265,000 in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 34.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,855,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 189,510 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,056,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,995,000 after purchasing an additional 39,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 10.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 52,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $26,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Rent-A-Center Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of RCII traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.26. 391,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53 and a beta of 1.76. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 453.33%.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.
