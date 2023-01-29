Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $265,000 in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 34.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,855,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 189,510 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,056,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,995,000 after purchasing an additional 39,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 10.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 52,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $26,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rent-A-Center Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of RCII traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.26. 391,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53 and a beta of 1.76. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 453.33%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.