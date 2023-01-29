Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 0.4% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $48.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,704. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.53.

