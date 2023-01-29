Inspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.1% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPYV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.41. 2,977,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,713. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.86.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.