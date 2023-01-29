Inspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,593 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,166.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,912,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 6.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group



Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

