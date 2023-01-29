Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $375,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,231 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,242,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after buying an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,454,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,165,000 after buying an additional 1,054,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Insider Activity

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $65.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,210,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,524,570. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

